50 firearms handed over to police in Hertfordshire during amnesty period

Police

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that 50 more guns are in police control after a national amnesty period.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police forces across the country asked members of the public to hand over Top-Venting Blank-Firing (TVBF) firearms without a fear of prosecution.

In Hertfordshire, 29 guns of this kind were given in to the police with a further 21 weapons also donated during the time period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers wanted to recover the Turkish-made guns as they can be easily converted to active firearms.

Superintendent Clare Smith, who led the campaign said: “We had a great response to this latest weapons amnesty, managing to remove many of these types of potentially lethal weapons from circulation, along with other types of firearms.

“Fortunately, incidents involving firearms are uncommon in Hertfordshire and through our continuing work to reduce the numbers of guns and knives in public ownership, we can make sure our streets remain safe.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that if you suspect anyone is involved with illegal firearms, please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.