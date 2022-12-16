Special officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary stopped 37 vehicles in a road safety operation in Hemel Hempstead earlier this month.

On Saturday, December 3, ten Specials went to Maylands Avenue and use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to target motorists. The operation saw the officers stop 37 vehicles and arrest one person on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and possession of cannabis.

Three traffic offence reports were issued for not wearing seatbelts while two more were given to drivers for using their phones.

The officers on Maylands Avenue

An uninsured driver was given a traffic offence report and another was handed a report for speeding - going 42mph in a 30mph road.