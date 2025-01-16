36 watches and high value items taken during Berkhamsted burglaries

Police

Two buildings were burgled in Berkhamsted last weekend, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

Offenders stole 36 high value watches from a building in Upper Hall Park and took AirPods and a laptop from another building in the neighbourhood.

The first burglary took place between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday (11 January), Hertfordshire Constabulary estimates that the watches stolen had a combined value of over £30,000.

When offenders breached a second home nearby, they also took a wallet and a handbag, as well as the AirPods and laptop.

PC James Wootton from the Dacorum Intervention Team said: “I am appealing to anyone who lives in and around the area who has not yet been spoken to by our officers during house-to-house visits, to please contact me with any information they have. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any doorbell or CCTV footage between the times stated. I am contactable via [email protected].”

Information can also be sent to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/3428/25.

Witnesses can also provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online and by calling 0800 555 111.