23 arrests made in Hertfordshire as police launch new operation disrupting anti-social behaviour

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed its officers arrested 15 individuals in one month as part of a newly launched police operation.

Also, the force has confirmed that six weapons were seized, and 23 stop and searches were conducted during the month of action.

Hertfordshire Constabulary approved an additional 1,100 hours of patrols as part of a new initiative to tackle anti-social behaviour and serious violence across the county.

Government funding for additional policing was secured by the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Called Operation Hotspot, the force is pledging to provide extra foot patrols and increased visibility in identified hotspot areas across all 10 districts of the county.

During the operation in June, Hertfordshire has also confirmed that dispersal orders, warnings, and public space restrictions were applied. This type of policing was enforced 108 times, according to police data.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Willcox, who is leading the project, said: “Local communities often tell us they want to see more officers on the streets. This funding allows us to conduct additional high visibility patrols, on top of local daily business, to help deter anti-social behaviour and provide reassurance to members of the public.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary says it picked Bishop’s Stortford, Hertford, Hitchin, St Albans, Rickmansworth, South Oxhey, Borehamwood, Watford, Stevenage, Hemel Hempstead, Welwyn Garden City and Waltham Cross, as the hotspot areas after completing analysis.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, added: “Operation Hotspot is all about getting more high visibility patrols into anti-social behaviour hotspots, often in town centres. This is exactly the proactive, visible policing that the public support to provide reassurance and to tackle anti-social behaviour and criminality.

“I’m really pleased to see the positive results from the first few weeks of patrols, which have already made a difference to Hertfordshire communities by dealing with offending and getting weapons off the streets. My thanks to all the police officers and PCSOs who have been doing these additional patrols, often on top of their day-to-day work in communities.”

Earlier this year Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that 99 ‘cuckooing’ cases have taken place in the county in 2024. Cuckooing is where criminals take over the homes of vulnerable people as a front for organised wrongdoing. Hertfordshire Constabulary says cases are lower in the county than in other parts of the UK.