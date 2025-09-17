Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed it is still monitoring the movements of 15 people in connection with an ‘execution’ killing committed in Kings Langley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the anniversary of Mustapha Jatta’s murder in Kings Langley, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed 15 people remain of interest to its investigation.

On September 17, 2024, Mustapha was gunned down by unknown assailants in what Hertfordshire Constabulary has described as an ‘execution’ style killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around 12.33am on September 17, 2024, he was shot in Railway Terrace, Kings Langley, and died as a result of his wounds.

Mustapha Jatta was killed a year ago

To mark the anniversary of her son’s death, Mustapha’s mother said: “From the moment he was born, Mustapha brought me so much joy. His brother, children and I are paying tribute to Mustapha who was born with a great heart and sense of humour. He loved his family and his children dearly. He was a wonderful son, brother and father to his children and would help anyone in need. We miss him so terribly. Rest in peace dear, we love you.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed today that its detectives arrested 19 people in connection with its active investigation and 15 of them remain of interest. Detectives believe Mustapha’s murder had been planned and remain keen to hear from anyone who may have any information about a red and black Ford Fiesta which was seen in Furtherfield, Abbots Langley in September before the murder. This is the same location where a white Volkswagen Golf was later found burnt out following the murder.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We’ve been making significant progress over the last few months and this can be seen through the recent arrests made over the summer. “Mustapha’s family remain in our thoughts and we will continue our efforts to find his killer(s) and anyone else involved who played a part. There is still time to do the right thing and come forward if you have information. If you don’t feel comfortable speaking directly to police, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can be reported to the police force online, via its web service, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Tempo. Witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.