15 arrests made in Hertfordshire as police seize weapons and drugs in targeted operation

More than a dozen individuals were arrested in Hertfordshire as part of a targeted policing operation.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that 15 individuals were arrested, over a 72-hour period where the force also seized five weapons, £5,000 in cash, and two vehicles.

During the mission, which involved police officers disrupting criminal activity on the roads and railway networks, drugs were taken on 14 different occasions. The wider project involved 10 police forces and led to 110 arrests.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says it led the project aimed at stopping drug supply and used vehicles, drones, and dogs, among other tactics to stop wrongdoing.

Nine other forces – Surrey, Thames Valley, Metropolitan Police, Essex, Kent, Bedfordshire, Sussex, City of London and the British Transport Police also took part in the operation, which was led by Hertfordshire Constabulary, using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and intelligence to target vehicles linked to crime.

Inspector Paul Stanbridge, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operational Support Group, said: “A dedicated team of officers from multiple teams and units across the organisation have worked together as part of this strategic operation, targeting criminals who intend on committing crime both in Hertfordshire and the surrounding areas.

“Our goal has been to intercept as many criminals as we can, and hopefully in time bring them to justice. We hope that the results send a reassuring message out to the people of Hertfordshire.

“Our work to disrupt this kind of criminality continues all year round, and I would like to say a big thank you to members of the public across the county for the intelligence reports we receive every day. You are playing a vital role in helping us to tackle crime and your assistance is greatly appreciated.”

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its webchat, and by calling the non-emergency number 101, residents should call 999 in an emergency.

Also, residents can report information via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

The police force can be contacted via ‘echo’ an online system where residents are encouraged to offer feedback to assist Hertfordshire Constabulary with policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns.