Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car in Hemel Hempstead.

Shortly after 6pm yesterday (Thursday, February 2), a black SEAT Leon collided with a 14-year-old boy crossing the A2451 London Road in Hemel Hempstead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The female driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Road Policing Unit Sergeant Nicholas Kane said: “We are trying to determine exactly what happened this evening and as well as witnesses, we are also keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage or anyone who saw the incident.

“If you can help, please get in touch straight away by emailing me at [email protected].”

You can report information online, speak to an operator via our web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 659 of 02 February.