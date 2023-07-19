Creative Talents: A month long exhibition & workshops series celebrating Open Door's talented tutors

To showcase this talent, from 31st July – 26th August 2023, Open Door’s gallery walls will be filled with work from a breadth of people in the Open Door family. Featuring drawings, pottery, needle felting, crochet, paintings – the list goes on…

To further exhibit the vast creativity that goes on at Open Door, tutors and hirers are laying on a variety of free workshops throughout the month – they are all suitable for children and adults, and all free of charge – a brilliant way to try new things, or keep the kids occupied this summer!

1st August - Beautiful Block Printing with Paula Watkins

Sewing workshop at Open Door

8th August - Make a Bee Brooch - needle felting with Jackie Bennett

8th August - Make a Sheep Brooch - needle felting with Jackie Bennett

10th August - Biscuit making with Joan Fisher

10th August - Sewing Machine Basics with Jane Vellacott

11th August - Have a go acrylics workshop with Louise Williams

16th Aug - Try out crochet with Jane Kendal

18th August - Watercolour and Pen Bookmarks with Katie Jones

22nd August - Make a Ladybird Brooch - needle felting with Jackie Bennett

22nd August - Make a Cat Brooch - needle felting with Jackie Bennett

26th August - Gentle Yoga for all with Raccine

29th August - Repair Café for Kids with Richard & John

Garden workshops will be added shortly, see website for details.

Save the date for free pottery taster sessions at our Pottery Shed open day on Saturday 30th September!

Find full details and book your free places at www.opendoorberkhamsted.co.uk/exhibitions - scroll down to the Creative Talents exhibition details.

Sarah Osborne, Exhibition Manager at Open Door said:

“We’re so fortunate to be a creative hub within Berkhamsted, and we want more people to experience all that there is to offer at Open Door. Doing something creative has so many benefits to adults and children alike, so we look forward to our community experiencing something new, and perhaps taking up a new hobby! A huge thank you to all of our artists, tutors, volunteers, hirers and pupils for making this exhibition happen, and giving their time to run workshops and classes.”