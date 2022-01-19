Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 251 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 251 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 19).

The total for the borough is now 35,744 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 864.5 per 100,000 to 859.4 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending January 14).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 12 - 227 cases

> January 13 - 208 cases

> January 14 - 217 cases

> January 15 - 195 cases

> January 16 - 147 cases

> January 17 - 178 cases

> January 18 - 188 cases.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum. The total is 374, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 108,069 to 15,506,750, and the number of deaths has risen by 359 to 152,872.

As of January 18, in the UK, 52,151,643 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 48,019,069 people had received their second dose and 36,621,671 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,863 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 111,033 people had received their second dose and 86,610 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.