Clean sweep for award-winning Hemel Hempstead pub as CAMRA raises a glass to a host of Dacorum venues

Mid-Chilterns Campaign for Real Ale has announced its Pub of the Year awards for 2023, recognising brilliant venues in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Kings Langley, Tring and close-by Buckinghamshire.

Monks Inn, in Hemel’s market square, took a sweep in the commendations, with landlord Clint Whitaker and his team taking half of the awards up for grabs. Monks Inn has been named the Mid-Chilterns ‘Community Pub of the Year’ for 2023, the local CAMRA branch citing Clint and his teams’ efforts in fundraising and further community outreach.

Charity efforts at Monks Inn have included fundraiser motorcycle rides, collections of aid resources for Ukrainian refugees and free meals cooked for those in need on Christmas Day.

Bar front at Monks Inn

Monks Inn have also been commended as ‘Runner-Up Pub of the Year’ and ‘Runner-Up Cider Pub of the Year’, adding to an already burgeoning awards wall which has been built over their modest four-year timeline.

The Rising Sun in Berkhamsted was named ‘Champion Cider Pub’ for it’s incredible offering of close-to-twenty real ciders and perries, dispensed with knowledge and passion at the scenic canalside establishment.

The George Ale House in Great Missenden took top spot as ‘Overall Champion Pub of the Year’, with the local CAMRA branch singing praises of the Bucks pub in its’ cask beer cellaring and live music efforts.

Other awards included ‘Best Improved Pub’ given to the Boot & Slipper in Amersham and a ‘recognition of long service and dedication’, commended to Ciprian ‘Chippy’ Chelsau. Chippy was nominated for his brilliant hospitality and management at the Chequers Inn in Amersham, spanning twenty years behind the bar in Buckinghamshire.

Monks Inn is located in Hemel Hempstead's market square

Jared Ward, CAMRA branch chairman, said: "Congratulations to all of our winners, including both amazing establishments from the Dacorum area. Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead is a magnet for CAMRA awards, never short of local acclaim and also going the extra mile in terms of community outreach and hospitality. Congratulation to Clint and the team in the market square!

“The Rising Sun is Berkhamsted could well be in the top ten cider pubs in the country. Though we find ourselves miles away from the cider territories of Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Somerset, ‘The Riser’ brings their superstar ciders and perries to our very grateful doorstep. Twenty real cider and perries is an incredible number for any establishment to boast, well done to Nigel, Mark and his fantastic team.”

Monks Inn landlord Clint said: “It’s been one hell of year with energy costs, the cost of living in general and a whole lot more to boot – through all of this we’ve come out with three awards. It was our family of drinkers who won the ‘Community Pub of the Year’ award, collecting 35 tons of aid for Ukranian refugees, raising vital funds for a Salvation Army Christmas Day lunch and the regular bike rides of Dacorum Motorcycle Riders who have championed Watford Hospital. I love our community and we are thrilled to be commended with yet more CAMRA awards.”

CAMRA is a consumer organisation and all committee work is carried out on a voluntary basis.

Clint Whitaker, landlord at Monks Inn, addressing a community of drinkers

