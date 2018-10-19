Christmas shopping starts with a fizz at Berkhamsted's hospice shops

Get your Christmas shopping off to a flying start some early festive inspiration by popping along to one of The Hospice of St Francis’ Christmas shopping events.

Pre-loved furniture showroom Returned to Glory, on Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted, will be opening its doors for early Christmas shopping from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday November 1, with upcycled furniture, bespoke homeware items and festive gifts on offer.

As well as enjoying a glass of fizz and nibbles, shoppers can get creative ideas on how to dress their Christmas table, as well as picking up unique items crafted from designer fabric by the talented volunteer craft team.

Award-winning gift shop number twenty, on Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, is holding its Christmas shopping evening on Thursday November 8, from 5pm to 7pm, offering 15 per cent off all purchases and a glass of fizz while you shop.

The hospice’s selection of 22 festive Christmas cards is available from all hospice shops and online at stfrancis.org.uk/christmascards

Back by popular demand, Christmas trees will be on sale from the hospice car park from December 1, with £5 from each tree being donated to the hospice, and door wreaths will be on sale too.

