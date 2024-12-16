Charity for disabled children near Hemel Hempstead receives much-needed funds

Tesco donated £1,500 to Gaddesden Placing Riding for the Disabled Association.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Life-changing horse-riding experiences for disabled children and young people are being supported thanks to a £1,500 grant from Tesco Hemel Hempstead.

Gaddesden Place Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), based just outside Hemel Hempstead, received the funding to help continue offering therapeutic horse-riding sessions that improve young people's physical and emotional well-being, build confidence, and provide an inclusive and supportive environment for disabled riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grant is part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts campaign – an £8million grants programme in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.

Another member of Gaddesden Place RDA enjoys a guided walk

Trisha Glenister, community champion at Tesco Hemel Hempstead, said: “We are thrilled to support such a fantastic local charity that aligns with our community strategy of helping young people. Gaddesden Place RDA provides invaluable opportunities for children to thrive, and we hope this donation will make a real difference.”

The donation also reflects Tesco’s ongoing commitment to championing local causes that matter most to colleagues and customers. As part of the wider community strategy, Tesco works closely with local charities, schools, and organisations to create positive change.

Gaddesden Place RDA was selected for its contributions to young people and because of its significance to Tesco colleagues who have personal connections to the centre’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This £1,500 donation will help the charity continue its vital services, covering costs such as care for horses, specialist equipment, and enhanced facilities for its riders.

Members of Gaddesden Place RDA take one of its members on a guided horse ride

Sarah Reid, Chair of Gaddesden Place RDA, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen to receive this kind donation from Tesco. Their continued support is greatly appreciated and will play a vital role in enabling the essential work we do at RDA, with a focus on our motto: ‘It’s what you can do that counts.’

“As a self-funding charity, we rely heavily on the support of our local community, which has always been at the heart of our success. Their help, especially through the dedication of the Tesco Hemel Hempstead Community Champion, Trisha, has supported us in so many ways.”

People in Hemel Hempstead who would like Tesco to support more local good causes can do so through the Stronger Starts scheme, which supports many community projects, giving away thousands of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemel Hempstead shoppers can use the Tesco Stronger Starts scheme to support local groups by dropping the Tesco community token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

More information about Stronger Starts is available at https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk/.

For further information about Gaddesden Place RDA and how you can support their work, visit www.gaddesdenplacerda.org.uk.