Channel 4 wants contestants for new series of Hunted

Nine people go on the run. Where will they hide? Who will they trust? What would YOU do?

That’s the premise behind Channel 4’s thrilling escape series, Hunted, which is appealing for the best fugitives to come forward to take part in the next series.

The popular reality show sees everyday civilians go on the run and then attempt to remain untraced for 25 days, while a crack team of ex-military, police and CIA agents try to track them down.

Those that remain on the run after 28 days and reach the secret extraction point win a share of £100,000. If you think you could outsmart the hunters and evade capture, then visit www.huntedapplications.com to apply.

A spokesman for Hunted said: “We are looking for applicants for the new series of Channel 4’s Hunted. “The series will follow a number of volunteers as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK. “We are looking for men and women of all ages to try and evade capture from a team of expert trackers.

“We want people from a variety of backgrounds and professions who think they have what it takes to disappear in 21st Century Britain. They could be going it alone or with friends, family or colleagues. “A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

“We will cover reasonable pre-agreed loss of earnings for everyone who participates.”

You need to be 18 years old or over, a British national and in good health. You can also go to Twitter and look for @HuntedTakePart and also www.facebook.com/Channel4HuntedHQ on Facebook.