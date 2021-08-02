CCTV images released after high-value watches stolen from storage facility in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating a burglary in Hemel Hempstead have released CCTV images of three people they would like to identify.

Several high-value watches were stolen from a storage facility between Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6.

Investigator Deborah Newsham said: “I would like to speak to the three men pictured as they may have information that could help with our enquiries.

Officers have released CCTV images of three people they would like to identify

"If you recognise them, please get in touch.”

If you have any information, you can contact Investigator Newsham directly via email at [email protected].

You can report information online, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/44680/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

