Berkhamsted woman offering tarot tasters to raise money for Comic Relief

A Berkhamsted woman with a kind heart is offering tarot taster sessions to raise money for Comic Relief ahead of Red Nose Day next week.

Naomi Stevens is joining people across the nation to show that laughter has the power to change lives ahead of RND on March 17th.

Naomi has supported Comic Relief since the first Red Nose Day by offering taster tarot readings. With the exception of during lockdown, she has organised several sessions at local shops, restaurants and pubs during the lead up to the main event – and occasionally just after it - for anyone to go along for a reading.

RND 2023

And she is planning to do the same this year with several venues confirmed and more to be potentially added.

“I’m contacting venues where I've been given space in the past to offer readings as well as asking new ones to do the same,” Naomi said.

“If you don't live close enough to come along to any of these, we can arrange a Zoom reading. Contact me if you want to arrange your reading this way. Payments can be in cash or go directly to this Comic Relief Justgiving page.”

So far Naomi has had bookings from The Goat (last weekend), The George after 4pm on the March 9th, The George and Dragon after 4pm on March 16th and The Old Mill on Comic Relief Day March 17th after 3pm.

QR code which goes directly to Naomi's Comic Relief page on JustGiving

“I’m still contacting more possible venues,” Naomi said.

"I hope to beat 2019's total of £736 which itself beat the amount I raised in 2017 of £526.20. All donations including Zoom readings can be made in cash or by direct payment to my Comic Relief Justgiving page. Contact me to arrange Zoom readings.