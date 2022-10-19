Berkhamsted Ukelele Random Players to perform at charity concert UKES Against Cancer

Berkhamsted Ukelele Random Players (BURP) are holding a concert in support of a cancer charity.

UKES Against Cancer will take place on Sunday, November 20 at 7pm in Berkhamsted Civic Centre and will raise cash for Paul Strickland Scanner Centre, which provides life changing scans to diagnose and monitor cancer and other serious conditions.

The money will help make sure patients can benefit from leading edge scanning equipment and further medical research.

Caroline Wren, fundraiser for the centre, said: “Last year’s UKES Against Cancer concert was a great success, and we are planning this to be another delightful evening of uplifting music and cheer. All proceeds raised from the concert will help us to keep giving our local patients with cancer the best care when they need it most.”