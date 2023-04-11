Berkhamsted tarot reader has the ace card over Covid after raising nearly £400 for Comic Relief

A Berkhamsted woman was was offering tarot taster sessions to raise money for Comic Relief had the ace card over Covid as she completed her charity efforts.

After fundraising for Comic Relief since the first ever Red Nose Day, Naomi Stevens was devastated when she had to cancel three of the taster tarot sessions she had arranged in Dacorum for the 2023 event back in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But she vowed not to let the big beat her and rearranged the events to raise nearly £400 for charity.

Naomi Stevens

"I've now paid in all the money I've raised for Red Nose Day 2023,” Naomi said.

"Adding this to the amount which had been paid on my behalf into their JustGiving page, the total I raised is £378.81.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'd like to thank Jules at The Goat for hosting my event on March 4th, Simon at The George on the 9th of March and the rescheduled event at The George and Dragon on the 30th March, thanks also to Claude at Margos at The Old Mill on the 31st March and finally Joan at Bel Caffe on the 3rd April.

"Special thanks to Simon, Claude and Joan for understanding and allowing me to continue my fundraising after the main Red Nose Day on the 17th March.