Berkhamsted neighbours enjoy a right Royal celebration to mark the King's coronation
Hill View in Berkhamsted was the place to go to celebrate his majesty King Charles III coronation.
Berkhamsted neighbours enjoyed a right Royal celebration to mark the King's coronation at the weekend.
Because that was the location for a Brilliant Street Party on Sunday 7th May.
Lots of neighbours gathered together to celebrate King Charles III Coronation, a special Royal photo opportunity was made with a throne, replica Crown, an orb and a sceptre.
Susie and Kev Topley organised the event as they had done last year for The Queen’s Jubilee.
"We’d love to get together every year, we all have had a great day,” a spokesman said.
There was also a sack race, face painting and a BBQ. Some ‘Star Bakers’ had a chance to show off their amazing cakes. Much fun and hilarity was had by all.
