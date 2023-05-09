Berkhamsted neighbours enjoy a right Royal celebration to mark the King's coronation

Berkhamsted neighbours enjoyed a right Royal celebration to mark the King's coronation at the weekend.

Hill View in Berkhamsted was the place to go to celebrate his majesty King Charles III coronation.

Because that was the location for a Brilliant Street Party on Sunday 7th May.

Hill View Residents celebrate the Coronation

Lots of neighbours gathered together to celebrate King Charles III Coronation, a special Royal photo opportunity was made with a throne, replica Crown, an orb and a sceptre.

Susie and Kev Topley organised the event as they had done last year for The Queen’s Jubilee.

"We’d love to get together every year, we all have had a great day,” a spokesman said.

There was also a sack race, face painting and a BBQ. Some ‘Star Bakers’ had a chance to show off their amazing cakes. Much fun and hilarity was had by all.

‘King Kev Topley’

‘King Noah Topley’ aged 13

A Right Royal Throne