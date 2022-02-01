Berkhamsted man charged with being drunk and disorderly and obstructing Hemel Hempstead traffic

A man from Berkhamsted has been charged following an incident in Hemel Hempstead at the weekend.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday, January 30, police received several calls reporting that a man was allegedly obstructing traffic on Leighton Buzzard Road and acting in an aggressive manner towards drivers.

No vehicles were damaged during the incident and no one was injured.

John Dell, 60, of Springfield, Gossoms End, has been charged with drunk and disorderly and wilful obstruction of the highway.