Berkhamsted Gymnastics Club celebrates 50 years
People from outside of the club coach students, with many from the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme
A gymnastics club in Berkhamsted celebrated its ‘fantastic achievement’ of 50 years of coaching yesterday (January 18).
Berkhamsted Gymnastics Club (BGC) first started in Ashlyns School PE Hall and has grown over the years. The club’s coaching academy has seen many ex-gymnasts going on to become coaches.
To mark the occasion, the club will be holding a commemorative competition in the summer months.