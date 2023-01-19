News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Berkhamsted Gymnastics Club celebrates 50 years

People from outside of the club coach students, with many from the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme

By Jane lewisContributor
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Gymnasts celebrate the milestone
Gymnasts celebrate the milestone

A gymnastics club in Berkhamsted celebrated its ‘fantastic achievement’ of 50 years of coaching yesterday (January 18).

Berkhamsted Gymnastics Club (BGC) first started in Ashlyns School PE Hall and has grown over the years. The club’s coaching academy has seen many ex-gymnasts going on to become coaches.

To mark the occasion, the club will be holding a commemorative competition in the summer months.

PeopleBerkhamsted