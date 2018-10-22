Berkhamsted girl, 11, has novel published

An 11-year-old Berkhamsted girl has seen her holiday homework turned into a published novel.

After the Year 6 class at Berkhamsted School were set a holiday assignment to produce a piece of creative writing within a week, Mia Hickman’s story was deemed good enough to publish.

Man from the Ice is set in the Viking era, where main character Luna arrives on the Island of Ice looking for a peaceful life.

The adventure takes a turn when Luna and friends come face to face with a long-time enemy, and readers discover the secrets of the mysterious man from the ice.

Mia said: “The theme set for our homework task was War.

“I wrote the story instinctively, without excessive planning. However, I did find time to consider the finer details.

“I wanted the characters to have authentic Viking names so I researched the origins and meanings and found Björn and Beowulf fitted well as they are related to nature.

“Some of the characters relate to me in a way, as I love nature and animals.”

English teacher Emma Richardson said: “Mia’s writing ability is incredibly high.

“Upon reading and marking Man from the Ice, I recommended Mia should explore the possibilities of publishing it.

“The standard was exceptional and I believed it would be of interest to a wider audience.

“With support from her father, Mia learned many new skills in the process of getting the book published.

“Everyone at Prep is proud of Mia’s achievements. Her drive and ambition have been a source of immense pride for her family and the school.

“The children have loved reading her book, which is available in the school library.”

Man from the Ice is available from Amazon.