Berkhamsted eatery wins Best Brunch Award

Berkhamsted’s I Love Food Lounge has been named as winner of the Chiltern Society’s Best Brunch Awards.

The presentation took place at I Love Food Lounge, and certificates were presented by Chiltern Society trustee Jane Peel.

For the awards, members of the public were invited to nominate their favourite brunch spots, which were then judged on criteria including food quality and presentation, range of menu options, service, locally sourced ingredients, ambience and green initiatives.

I Love Food is the winner for the North Chilterns and also the overall award winner.