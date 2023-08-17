Berkhamsted care home team ranked among UK's most influential care leaders

The three members of the Berkley leadership team featured in the rankings included: Andrew Winstanley, Chief Executive Officer; Laura Taylor, Chief Operating Officer; and Leah Smith, Chief HR Officer.

The ‘Power List’ is compiled annually and published by leading trade publication, Care Home Professional (CHP). The list features five categories: ‘Executive Management’, ‘Care Quality and Compliance’, ‘Operations and Development’, ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ and ‘Innovators in Care’. The rankings within each category are based on nominations from Care Home Professional’s readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The list is intended to recognise individuals responsible for driving positive change in the care home sector. It highlights those who have helped tackle issues around recruitment, retaining staff, quality of care and increasing revenue.

Andrew Winstanley, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Winstanley, Chief Executive Officer at Berkley Care Group, featured in the list’s Operations and Development section.

The Power List accredited Berkley’s fast growth to Andrew’s management as well as applauding the group’s transparent fee model, whereby residents are asked for one up-front fee that covers everything.

Laura Taylor, Chief Operating Officer

Laura Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Berkley Care Group, also featured in the list’s Operations and Development division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura has been with the group for two years and is responsible for developing, implementing, and scaling its UK operational strategy. She has led the operations function to deliver outstanding customer service and to help the company meet its wider business objectives.

The ranking noted Laura’s success in the post-merger integrations of five new homes and the opening of one new purpose-built home. Laura’s efforts to champion female leadership were also recognised, specifically through actively supporting and coaching others to realise their ambitions.

Leah Smith, Chief HR Officer

Leah Smith, Chief HR Officer at Berkley Care Group, featured in the executive management division.

Leah was commended for her work over the past 24 months, which saw her set up and develop the people function within Berkley Care Group to become a strategic, results-driven, fully integrated team with a focus on employee engagement and effective people and talent management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ranking also cited Leah’s work in pioneering the introduction of tech platforms to give the business real-time, AI-driven employee engagement data to help managers drive up employee satisfaction and retention rates.

Furthermore, Leah’s contributions to inclusion and diversity were also praised thanks to her commitment to raising awareness of neurodiversity within the health and social care workforce.

Commenting on the Power List results, Andrew Winstanley, Chief Executive Officer at Berkley Care Group, said:

“We are very proud to have three members of the Berkley executive team featured in Care Home Professional’s 2023 Power List. But it’s important to recognise that this achievement is very much a team effort. The work we do, and the excellent all-inclusive care we provide, is thanks to every member of our team.

“Berkley Care Group strives to enhance the lives of our residents, which is reflected in our executive leadership team’s commitment to positive change. From the design and build of our homes to the type of food we serve, our team is always dedicated to providing the very best service.