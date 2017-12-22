Berkhamsted boy bids for Christmas number one after teaming up with Alfie Boe and Michael Ball

A Berkhamsted boy is in the race to try to bag a Christmas number one, after joining forces with Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

Evan Ball, 12, was part of a Rays of Sunshine choir who performed live with the stage stars at the 02 Arena last Thursday, and laid the track down as a single with the help of a host of other stars including Miranda Hart and Imelda Staunton.

The Ashlyns School pupil has aplastic anaemia – a loss of bone marrow which stops the production of blood cells – and recently visited Disneyland for his 12th birthday at the end

of the month as a special wish granted by Rays of Sunshine.

Now he’s hoping to top off a dream month by following in the footsteps of Slade, Queen and Leona Lewis by bagging an Xmas number one, with a version of the famous Morecambe and Wise song ‘Bring Me Sunshine’.

Proud mum Clare said: “He’s been so lucky, what with going to Florida and now the single. They were asked to record this single, and then perform it at the 02, it’s just all snowballed in the last few weeks.

“What more could a 12-year-old want? He loves singing and dancing and gets to perform in front of 18,000 people.

“He was absolutely bouncing of the walls and was so excited.”

Evan is continuing his recovery after a successful bone marrow transplant from older brother Christian, 17, last July, and the rest of the family, including father Steve and brother Miles, 15, are enjoying Evan’s journey into the music business.

And while it’s set to be a tough ask to get to number one, Clare is just happy that the song will be able to raise awareness and raise some money for Rays of Sunshine.

Clare added: “I want to highlight how simple it is to do a bone marrow transplant. Christian was in and out and saved his brother’s life – anybody can do it.”

You can help by downloading the song, which is available on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. A minimum donation of 50p from the sale of each permanent download will be donated to Rays of Sunshine.