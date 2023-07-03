Beer festival set to take place in Hemel Old Town this July

Beer lovers rejoice – the Mid-Chilterns branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has announced a beer festival in Hemel Hempstead old town will be held this month in partnership with St. Mary's Church.

Hosted on the weekend of July 21 to 23, the Hemel Old Town Beer Festival will feature up to 30 real ales, served alongside lip-smacking ciders and perrys. Live music and street food are being procured by Hemel Old Town Market, so that punters can enjoy local musicians and a variety of tasty dishes on the grassy verges of St Marys.

Proceeds from the festival will be split between the two not-for-profit organisers, meaning that any surplus will go towards protecting pubs and St. Mary's historic interior.

30 cask ales will be on offer from local and national brewers.

Thought to be Hemel Hempstead's oldest building, St. Mary's will feature as a unique venue. The bar area and general seating will be located inside the Grade-I listed structure, and a luscious green space outside will offer drinkers unspoilt vistas view of Gadebridge Park in bloom.

As a not-for-profit event, the beer festival is recruiting volunteers now for a plethora of short shifts and varying roles. Volunteers will be treated to a free 1/2 pint per hour worked, discounted food and free entry to all other sessions.

Sessions will be opened by a special guest speaker each day. Mayor of Dacorum Cllr. William Allen will be official opening the festival at midday on the Friday, with legendary beer writer Roger Protz (Founder British Guild of Beer Writers, Gold Award British Guild of Beer Writers 2020, Editor Good Beer Guide 2000-2018) commencing proceedings on the Saturday (also at midday). The final session, on the Sunday, will be launched by Rt Revd Jane Mainwairing, Bishop of Hertford.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now online here.

St Mary's Church

Jared Ward, Chairman for Mid-Chilterns CAMRA and Beer Festival Organiser says: "On behalf of Mid-Chilterns CAMRA, we cannot wait to welcome drinkers to the first ever Hemel Old Town Beer Festival. As a not-for-profit event, our main goals are to champion quality beer and the historic Old Town of Hemel Hempstead. Protecting pubs is our MO and protecting the church and its beneficiary charities is in the interest of all local residents, what a great way to do good and to engage with the local community!"

Rev. John Williams of St. Mary's Church added: "St Mary’s, Hemel Old Town’s Grade 1 listed Norman built church, has been welcoming visitors and pilgrims since 1140. Until the year 1500 ale was regularly served in the church to the local community. Now with the help of CAMRA we are back as a local real ale destination and not before time. We look forward to welcoming you to the 2023 Hemel Old Town Beer Festival in this historic setting."