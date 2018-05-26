Another successful year for the Berkhamsted Walk

The 50th Berkhamsted Walk has raised a magnificent £8,000 for charity.

On Sunday May 13, more than 320 walkers had a great day out in the local countryside whilst raising money to help support disadvantaged children all over the country.

The Berkhamsted Walk is the town’s longest-standing sponsored walk. Since 1968. has raised over £300,000 for The Children’s Society.

To mark its 50th year, a number of special guests came to wish the walkers well before they set off.

They included MP for South West Herts David Gauke, CEO of The Children’s Society Matthew Reed and Mayor of Dacorum David Collins.

Deputy Mayor of Berkhamsted Sue Beardshaw cut the ribbon to send the walkers on their way.

As well as the 12-mile and 18-mile walks, a family six-mile walk began and finished at Ashridge House, including a halfway stop at Hill Farm Café for essential refuelling.

The youngest walkers were only three years old, and eight-year-old Felix Partridge completed the 18-mile walk for the second time, raising over £500.

A spokesman said: “Perfect weather, bluebells galore and fabulous views across the magnificent Chilterns ensured that everyone had a fantastic day.”

Next year’s walks will take place on Sunday May 12, and the routes vary every year.

For further details visit www.berkhamstedwalk.co.uk