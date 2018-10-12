Alpine trekkers raise £24k for air ambulance

A group of walkers have returned from a high-altitude trek to Mont Blanc in the Alps, raising over £24,000 for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT).

The 18 trekkers spent three days walking along challenging Alpine paths.

Trekker Charlotte Fletcher said: “I have made unique memories by throwing myself out of my comfort zone and seen things I would never have seen without doing the trek.

“It was very rewarding and you feel even better knowing you’re doing it for a great cause that saves lives every day.

“I was mostly doing it for my dad, as the Air Ambulance gave him every chance he could have had, so I wanted to do everything I could for them in return.”

The charity’s fundraising manager for Herts, Natasha Robertson, said: “I’m reasonably fit but on our journey into the mountains they did start to look very big and I wondered what I had got myself into.

“I’m so proud of us all. We have been on this incredible journey and raised a fantastic amount of money for the charity. The trek was challenging but the scenery was stunning and we felt like we were walking on top of the world.

“It was an honour to walk beside some of those who have been helped by our life-saving service and it’s an experience that I will treasure.”

EHAAT’s next walking adventure will see trekkers heading for the Great Wall of China in October 2019, where they will spend five days walking along one of the great wonders of the world.

EHAAT’s Walk the Wall will take place in October 2019. An early bird registration fee of £250 applies until December 14. A minimum fundraising target of £3,300 is required.

For a free information pack, call 0345 2417 690, email trek@ehaat.org or visit ehaat.org/walk-the-great-wall