Allinson laments the lack of key factors in Hemel draw

Kai Brosnan (centre) is congratulated after scoring against Aveley. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson said his side lacked certain key elements during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to bottom-of-the-table Aveley.

​After an impressive first-half that saw the Tudors lead at the break through Kai Brosnan’s 20th minute strike, David Kawa levelled things up midway through the second-half to earn the strugglers a point, albeit it was one which mathematically secured National League South football for Hemel next season.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Allinson felt disappointed with how his side played in the second-half.

He said: “We lacked a bit of fight, a bit of character, a bit of quality.

"It went away from what we’re really good at at home and that’s getting on the front foot and getting in behind teams and working really hard.

"You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Aveley who are fighting for their lives but we looked like we were just here for the game and I don’t want us to be like that.

“We can’t rest on our laurels. It was a very good game and we’ve had enough chances there to win it, but we’ve also had chances against us to lose it so in the end it ends up being a good point because I believe it shouldn’t have ever got to that.

"The goal we’ve conceded is poor but we looked tired today. We’ve got a few with flu in the camp and that includes Samuel Adenola who played and you could see wasn’t himself, but we’ve had a lot of games and we mustn’t come away from how good we’ve been and how front-footed and what energy we’ve had.

"Today I just felt that was lacking and we probably got lulled into a false sense of security in the first-half as we had a lot of the ball and then in the second-half it turned into a fight that we we looked like we weren’t ready for.

"But we come away with another point, and another point closer to where I want to be, and we move forward.”

Hemel were back in action on Tuesday night in the semi-final of the Herfordshire Senior Cup where they travelled to Spartan South Midlands League side Wormley Rovers after this week’s Gazette went to press.

On Saturday, Hemel Hempstead then travel to take on Bath City who are 18th in the league standings after the weekend’s games.