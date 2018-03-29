Adeyfield School headteacher ‘steps down’ from role

A long standing head teacher will ‘step down’ from his role - it has suddenly been announced.

Adeyfield School governors confirmed yesterday (March 28) that Scott Martin would be leaving the school from March 31, after being at the helm since 2012.

The school has given no outline as to why Mr Martin is departing, and enquiries from the Gazette were instead passed on to the communications team at Hertfordshire County Council.

The school is understood to have undergone a recent Ofsted inspection, and ‘required improvement’ at its last inspection in February 2016.

But inspectors also acknowledged Mr Martin had ‘significantly improved key areas of the school’s work such as behaviour, attendance and the curriculum’ since his appointment.

In a statement sent out to parents, Mr Martin said: “It has been a pleasure to have been the headteacher of Adeyfield School. I would like to wish all of the students and parents the best of luck in the future, especially those sitting examinations in the summer. Adeyfield School will always hold a special place in my heart and I will remember my time here with great fondness.”

The school’s governing body said Mr Martin had ‘worked tirelessly’ during his tenure.

They also assured parents that their child’s education ‘would not be affected’.

Heads from two St Albans schools - Annie Thompson of Marlborough Science Academy and Dave Allen of The Links Academy - will lead the school in the summer term while a replacement is sought.

The governing body added: “We will now go through a formal and robust process to ensure we recruit the highest quality candidate, capable of leading Adeyfield School to the next stage of its exciting future.”