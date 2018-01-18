A week of free, fun activities at Tring Library

Tring Library is holding a week of free fun health and wellbeing activities next week, in association with local practitioners.

On Monday, join the regular weekly Toddler Tales session led by library staff from 10.30am to 11am, this week with a feelgood theme.

Join in a Mood-Boosting Book Walk on Wednesday

From 11am to noon, drop in and get advice and information from registered dietitian and author Penny Doyle about healthy snacking for all ages and for clinical conditions.

Want to stop smoking? Drop in between 2pm and 4pm for friendly advice from Rooneys Pharmacy, who have lots of useful materials to help you kick the habit.

On Tuesday, there’s a taster session of children’s yoga and meditation from 4pm to 4.30pm, for ages four to 11, with Kate Atkinson, of BAYoga.

On Wednesday, from 10am to noon, there’s a Mood-Boosting Book Walk. Those interested should collect their copy of The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper as soon as possible from Tring library (no reservation fee) and sign up for the gentle, undulating walk in Tring Park during which participants will chat to each other about the book. There will be light refreshments afterwards and a chance to see what else we have on offer at the library. Participants must register in advance and grippy footwear is essential.

From 11am to noon on Thursday, attend a talk by Kim Harries about stress management and get Angella Wagner’s Body MOT – a practical demonstration of how changing your posture can make you feel great. Book in advance.

Then from 1pm to 3pm on Thursday, drop in for a mini-hand massage, do something artistic with a page out of an old book or bring your little one to a craft activity with an elephant theme.

The Hospice of St Francis’ Spring Centre, which is running these activities, will also have information about its other activities at the centre.

At 10.30am on Friday, learn rhymes and songs to share with your baby at the regular weekly Baby Rhyme Time session.

On Saturday, find out about local wellbeing practitioners and the wealth of activities and services on offer locally, at the Tring Wellbeing Community Stall.

There will also be exercise bike tasters from 10am to noon and Family Yoga and Meditation with Kate Atkinson from 3pm to 3.40pm.

Throughout the week, you can pick up leaflets and information about local health and wellbeing activities and services, and discover Hertfordshire Libraries’ Reading Well collection of wellbeing books, plus healthy eating, sports, exercise, cookery and diet books.