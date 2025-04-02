Wedding photography is changing - and this photographer is leading the way

Fusion brings a bold, hybrid approach to photography | No Credit

A wedding photographer has developed a new signature snap, called Fusion, and it’s setting a new industry standard.

Gary Nunn, from Gloucestershire, created Fusion to bring a bold, hybrid approach that blends photography and cinematic video into one storytelling experience.

It’s described as more than a set of images or a wedding film, but a way to relive a wedding day in full.

From intimate glances to wild dancefloor energy, Gary captures it all with a relaxed, modern flair that reflects the real joy of the celebration.

The secret? It’s just him - no swarms of videographers or photographers competing for space.

Gary always works solo to ensure his stills and video are an unobtrusive experience; that they create natural, authentic moments that aren’t staged or disrupted.

“Couples don’t want a production crew following them around,” says Gary.

“They want to enjoy their day with their guests.

“My Fusion style means I capture everything: the laughter, the tears, the little moments, without ever getting in the way.”

Gary has photographed and filmed over 700 weddings around the world and frequently draws from his travelling to bring together technical excellence with emotion.

Each wedding becomes a visual story, curated with timeless imagery and dynamic video highlights.

And clients are provided with social-ready content to share with their loved ones - keeping the buzz of their day alive.

Gary’s relaxed presence and engaging style help everyone feel comfortable in front of the camera | Gary Nunn Photography

“My Fusion style means I capture everything”

Regardless of any venue, from rustic barn weddings to elegant manor house affairs, Fusion is fully adaptable - and Gary’s relaxed presence and engaging style help everyone feel comfortable in front of the camera.

“This isn’t about ticking boxes or staging moments,” says Gary.

“The couple is already telling the story -I’m just there to capture it as honestly and beautifully as possible.

“When they look back, I want them to see the real moments, the real energy, and feel like they’re right back in it.”

Gary Nunn’s Fusion Hybrid Wedding Photography is available for weddings across Gloucestershire, the Cotswolds, the UK—and destinations worldwide.

For media enquiries, bookings, or to learn more about Fusion Hybrid Wedding Photography:

Gary Nunn Website: https://garynunn.co.uk/hybrid-wedding-photography