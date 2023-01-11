Travelodge reavels bizarre items left in its Hemel Hempstead hotels - including a jukebox, toupee and paddle board
In the past 12 months, scores of items have been left at Travelodge hotels in Hemel Hempstead
A jukebox, a toupee and a paddle board were among the most unusual treasures found in hotels rooms at Hemel Hempstead Travelodge and Hemel Hempstead Gateway Travelodge last year.
A set of woks and bamboo steamers, a bill of sale for a narrow boat called Knot So Fast and a large vintage metal ‘Pirelli Tyres’ sign were also left behind.
Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our three hotels in the area, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.”
She added: “When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten."