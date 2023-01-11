A jukebox, a toupee and a paddle board were among the most unusual treasures found in hotels rooms at Hemel Hempstead Travelodge and Hemel Hempstead Gateway Travelodge last year.

A set of woks and bamboo steamers, a bill of sale for a narrow boat called Knot So Fast and a large vintage metal ‘Pirelli Tyres’ sign were also left behind.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our three hotels in the area, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.”

Outside of Hemel Hempstead Travelodge