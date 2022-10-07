Hemel Hempstead Travelodge one of first in country to get 'budget-luxe' makeover

Hemel Hempstead Travelodge has had its rooms and public areas transformed into what the group calls a new “new budget-luxe premium look and feel design”.

The Wolsey Road hotel has had an upgrade of its 53 rooms and reception areas after it was selected as one of Travelodge’s first to be refurbished.

Hemel Hempstead Travelodge’s hotel manager Dennis McCarthy said: “My team and I are delighted that our hotel is one of the first Travelodge’s to be upgraded to the new budget-luxe premium look and feel design.”

Pictured: New Travelodge upgraded rooms

The rooms have new beds with USB charging points and reading lights, as well as space for working and relaxing.

Other features of the rooms include blackout curtains and a Freeview TV.

