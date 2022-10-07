News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hemel Hempstead Travelodge one of first in country to get 'budget-luxe' makeover

The rooms and public areas have been upgraded

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:19 pm - 1 min read

Hemel Hempstead Travelodge has had its rooms and public areas transformed into what the group calls a new “new budget-luxe premium look and feel design”.

The Wolsey Road hotel has had an upgrade of its 53 rooms and reception areas after it was selected as one of Travelodge’s first to be refurbished.

Hemel Hempstead Travelodge’s hotel manager Dennis McCarthy said: “My team and I are delighted that our hotel is one of the first Travelodge’s to be upgraded to the new budget-luxe premium look and feel design.”

Pictured: New Travelodge upgraded rooms

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Bereaved Bovingdon mum climbs Snowdon in bid to raise awareness for child death ...

The rooms have new beds with USB charging points and reading lights, as well as space for working and relaxing.

Other features of the rooms include blackout curtains and a Freeview TV.

Advertisement

The new reception area has been designed with LED lighting, bench seating and wooden-style flooring, all in fitting with the Travelodge’s signature colours.

Hemel Hempstead