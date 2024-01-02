Berkhamsted travel agent recognised as one of 20 sustainable travel experts
The four-month programme has seen participants attend a series of workshops to learn about the principles of sustainability and the choices they can encourage clients to make in order to make a difference.
Topics covered included:· Understanding carbon and greenhouse gas emissions
· Measuring and reducing the carbon footprint of a business
· Identifying suppliers who are taking sustainability seriously
· How travellers can minimise their negative impact, including animal welfare
· How travellers can maximise their positive impact, including community tourism and community-based tourism
Students on the programme also had to complete a variety of homework tasks and were given the opportunity to attend at least one sustainability-themed familiarisation trip to see sustainable travel in action. Agents who have successfully graduated the programme will now be equipped with marketing tools to help them promote their expertise to their customers.
TTG Media editorial director Pippa Jacks said: “Since 2019, TTG Media’s mission has been to champion a Smarter, Better, Fairer travel industry, and it’s been incredibly exciting this year to work closely with a hand-picked community of travel agents to inspire them about the important role they can play, and equip them with the tools, confidence and contacts to be able to sell more sustainable travel.”
TravelTime World Director Ashley Quint said, “Travelling responsibly is more than just carbon offsetting, but re-engineering what a holiday can be. It’s about making a positive contribution to where we travel, either by committing to reducing our carbon footprint, supporting local communities, or immersing yourself in the local culture. The TTG Sustainable Travel Heroes programme has opened my eyes to what can be possible, as we aspire to offer no-compromise experiences where travelling responsibly doesn’t cost more or is inferior in any way. I’m a firm believer that we can all strive to have a positive impact, no matter the style of holiday we prefer.”
The TTG Sustainable Travel Ambassadors programme was delivered in conjunction with the TTG Sustainable Travel Heroes – six suppliers who are leading in their sectors; Avis – mobility partner, G Touring – touring partner, Greece – destination partner, Hurtigruten Expeditions – expedition partner, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts – accommodation partner and Intrepid – small group adventure partner.