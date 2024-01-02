Berkhamsted travel agent recognised as one of 20 sustainable travel experts

A Berkhamsted-based travel agent has been named an expert in sustainable travel.Ashley Quint, and TravelTime World was selected by TTG Media and the TTG Sustainable Travel Heroes to be one of 20 travel agents on the inaugural TTG Sustainable Travel Ambassadors programme in 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The four-month programme has seen participants attend a series of workshops to learn about the principles of sustainability and the choices they can encourage clients to make in order to make a difference.

Topics covered included:· Understanding carbon and greenhouse gas emissions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Measuring and reducing the carbon footprint of a business

Ashley Quint, Director - TravelTime World

· Identifying suppliers who are taking sustainability seriously

· How travellers can minimise their negative impact, including animal welfare

· How travellers can maximise their positive impact, including community tourism and community-based tourism

Advertisement

Advertisement

Students on the programme also had to complete a variety of homework tasks and were given the opportunity to attend at least one sustainability-themed familiarisation trip to see sustainable travel in action. Agents who have successfully graduated the programme will now be equipped with marketing tools to help them promote their expertise to their customers.

Ashley Quint. Director - TravelTime World

TTG Media editorial director Pippa Jacks said: “Since 2019, TTG Media’s mission has been to champion a Smarter, Better, Fairer travel industry, and it’s been incredibly exciting this year to work closely with a hand-picked community of travel agents to inspire them about the important role they can play, and equip them with the tools, confidence and contacts to be able to sell more sustainable travel.”

TravelTime World Director Ashley Quint said, “Travelling responsibly is more than just carbon offsetting, but re-engineering what a holiday can be. It’s about making a positive contribution to where we travel, either by committing to reducing our carbon footprint, supporting local communities, or immersing yourself in the local culture. The TTG Sustainable Travel Heroes programme has opened my eyes to what can be possible, as we aspire to offer no-compromise experiences where travelling responsibly doesn’t cost more or is inferior in any way. I’m a firm believer that we can all strive to have a positive impact, no matter the style of holiday we prefer.”