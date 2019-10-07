These are the most popular houses currently for sale in Hemel Hempstead
If you are on the hunt for a new home in Hemel Hempstead, there are a number of hot properties currently on the market.
The average property in the area sells for £369,193 at present, but there are some very inviting homes up for grabs that cater for a variety of budgets. Here are 10 of the most popular homes you can snap up at the moment.
1. 3 bedroom detached, Orchid Drive
This three bed home sits in a desirable cul-de-sac on Orchid Drive and boasts a modern fitted kitchen and dining room, en-suite master bedroom, solar panels and a spacious garden. GBP 200,000
Located in a sought after area, this ground floor property sits close to local amenities and transport links and is ideal for first time buyers. An offer of GBP 113,250 has currently been submitted for the property. GBP 115,000