There are a number of hot properties currently on the market

These are the most popular houses currently for sale in Hemel Hempstead

If you are on the hunt for a new home in Hemel Hempstead, there are a number of hot properties currently on the market.

The average property in the area sells for £369,193 at present, but there are some very inviting homes up for grabs that cater for a variety of budgets. Here are 10 of the most popular homes you can snap up at the moment.

This three bed home sits in a desirable cul-de-sac on Orchid Drive and boasts a modern fitted kitchen and dining room, en-suite master bedroom, solar panels and a spacious garden. GBP 200,000

1. 3 bedroom detached, Orchid Drive

Well presented with three bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, bathroom and gardens to the front and rear, this property makes for a wonderful family home. GBP 295,000

2. 3 bedroom terrace, Lomond Road

Located in a sought after area, this ground floor property sits close to local amenities and transport links and is ideal for first time buyers. An offer of GBP 113,250 has currently been submitted for the property. GBP 115,000

3. 2 bedroom flat, Burns Drive

This well presented one bedroom waterside apartment sits just 0.6 miles to a mainline train station and has the remainder of the new homes warranty. GBP 120,000

4. 1 bedroom flat, Nash Mills

