Which? has reported Tesco to the Competition and Markets Authority as it criticised the supermarket chain’s unit pricing across its food and drink promotions. The consumer rights organisation took its concern up with the CMA after it claimed Tesco could be "breaking the law."

In particular, Which?’s concerns centre around the retailer not featuring unit pricing on its Clubcard offers, which it claims could make it hard for shoppers to get the best value on products, especially amid the cost of living crisis.

Unit prices can help inform shoppers of the best value option when choosing what to include in their online or in-store grocery shop. Customers are able to use the figures to compare the prices of different products in order to save money.

Which? claims not featuring this on its Clubcard offers could make it more difficult for Tesco customers trying to get the best value when shopping. It further adds it could also be seen as a "misleading practice under the Consumer Protection From Unfair Trading Regulations 2008."