Hemel and Tring dog owners can win £150 hamper for their pup in offer from new app

Dog lovers in Hemel and Tring can now connect with owners in their areas using The Doghood, an app which is already taking the USA by storm, and win a prize in the process!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The app, which is available in the Apple App Store allows you to create a profile for your pooch, post updates, and is a one stop shop for canine information and services in your area and beyond.

In the clever app you can set up playdates, ask questions and set up events in your area for your pups to enjoy, plus there are localised maps of all the pet services and dog friendly places around you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the launch, The Doghood is offering people who sign up to the app the chance to win a £150 dog hamper, full of exciting goodies that your best friend will love.

The Doghood is offering a pet hamper prize - Animal News Agency

The hamper contains treats from Paleo Ridge, an online canine first aid course from the Bone Idol Academy and a doggy pamper pack from Fetched.

To enter the competition simply sign up for Doghood in the Apple App store