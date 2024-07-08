Community Action Dacorum wins National Lottery Community Fund Grant Fund for "Staying Connected"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Working in partnership with Communities 1st, Community Alliance Broxbourne & East Herts, Watford & Three Rivers Trust, Welwyn & Hatfield CVS and North Herts & Stevenage CVS using each of our strengths, local knowledge and networks.

Community Action Dacorum is delighted to announce that we have secured a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to support our Hertfordshire-wide digital inclusion project, "Staying Connected," for the next three years. This vital project, which began in 2020, is dedicated to supporting the 10% of people in Hertfordshire who are unable to access the digital world.

Digital isolation often leads to social isolation, and with the growing intersection of digital poverty and financial poverty, "Staying Connected" addresses these critical issues by focusing on areas of poverty and skills gaps. The project operates through a comprehensive four-step approach:

1. Access to equipment - Providing essential hardware to those in need.

One of our Digital Champions helping another recipient

2. Access to connectivity - Ensuring internet connectivity for participants.

3. Offering hands-on assistance and support with our dedicated team of Digital Champions

4. Facilitating skill development and community building through targeted training sessions.

"Staying Connected" is more than just a digital inclusion initiative; it is a lifeline for many who find themselves on the wrong side of the digital divide. By empowering individuals with the tools and skills they need to navigate the digital world, we are fostering greater social inclusion and opening up new opportunities for personal and professional growth.

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive this grant from The National Lottery Community Fund," said Dr Simon Aulton, CEO of Community Action Dacorum. "This funding will enable us to continue our mission of bridging the digital divide in Hertfordshire, helping more people to stay connected and engaged with their communities."

“I am very pleased to hear that the Staying Connected project has been funded by The National Lottery Community Fund. The work done to support the 10% of Hertfordshire residents who are not able to get online is brilliant and I am very proud of the difference it is making across out county.” Terry Douris – Chairman, Hertfordshire County Council.

For more information about "Staying Connected" and how to get involved visit: