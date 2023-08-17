The Headland Hotel and Spa on world-famous Fistral Beach.

It’s just after 5am on a crisp summer morning in Newquay. Crashing waves and crying gulls unite in harmony as the sun inches from the sea, silhouetting early bird surfers against a hazy burnt orange sky.

Alone on the clifftop sun terrace, drinking in unrivalled views of the wild Atlantic and world-famous Fistral Beach, I have inner peace, a Danish pastry and the perfect vantage point.

Welcome to The Headland Hotel and Spa, a luxurious five-star haven of pampering and relaxation, where timeless English ambiance meets faultless hospitality.

Guests enjoy access to the new £10m Aqua Club and Spa with a stay at The Headland Hotel & Spa.

Raising the bar for a truly unforgettable stay in a stunning part the country, my husband and I have been seduced for the weekend by traditional values, charming Victorian architecture and newly-refurbished Ocean View Suite 307, a chic, uniquely-designed room with an air of splendour, sublime finishing touches and breathtaking sea views.

Blending attractive florals and calming ocean blues, the sought-after suite showcases king size bed, dressing area and separate lounge with sofa bed, plus an exquisite bathroom with double sink, free-standing bath and walk-in shower.

New for spring last year, the rooms offer complimentary access to the hotel’s spa, wellness centre and new £10 million Aqua Club, open all year round, boasting six indoor and outdoor pools for a luxurious world of water-based relaxation.

Any plans we had of a walking weekend evaporated the moment we sank into the Aqua Club’s bubbling outdoor hot tub, drinking in the glorious ocean backdrop as our cares just melted away. Lane swimming was a pleasure in the ambient length pool, followed by sauna and a revitalising cold plunge before heading back to the sun terrace, where the interactive jet pool worked its muscle-soothing magic.

Indoor pools at the Aqua Club and Spa.

Robe-clad in a state of zen-like calm, we enjoyed a lite lunch poolside in Mediterranean-inspired restaurant The Deck, before continuing our pursuit of divine relaxation in the five-bubble spa, Elemis facials and a deep tissue massage the prelude to a romantic shoreline stroll and memorable evening meal.

Proud recipients of an AA rosette, The Headland gives serious thought to food. Its relaxed Terrace restaurant, with furnished veranda and stunning beach panorama, is perfect for soaking up the surreal Fistral sunset with a cocktail and fresh-caught fish and chips, whilst all-new £3 million restaurant RenMor’s ethos is top quality food without the formalities.

Championing quality local produce from land and sea, RenMor, meaning ‘Restaurant by the Sea’, showcases an open plan kitchen conjuring grazing menus, coal-cooked steaks and sharing platters paired with informal ambiance and unrivalled sea views.

If you can tear yourself away from the heavenly Aqua Club and Spa, the hotel’s surf school and adjacent golf course are perfect for an adrenaline rush or leisurely afternoon on the fairway, whilst colourful Newquay is just a few minutes’ walk away.

Stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean from Restaurant RenMor. Image: Connor Duffy

A vibrant carnival of shops, bars, restaurants and glorious beaches, this traditional holiday hot-spot remains one of the nation’s favourites, with magnetic universal appeal and a pulsating seaside atmosphere.

Unbeatable when the sun shines, idyllic when it sets, there’s nothing quite so Cornish as relaxing on the picturesque harbour with moules mariniere, watching the little fishing boats return with their catch of the day.

As well as indulgent rooms and suites, The Headland offers a selection of luxury self-catering cottages, including hot tub cottages, sea view cottages, village view cottages and even storm watching cottages, the latter unreal for capturing the spirited Atlantic’s autumn and winter tantrums from the cosy comfort of your accommodation.

Family friendly, dog friendly and genuinely one of the most welcoming places we’ve ever stayed, we made a lifetime of memories in one unforgettable weekend at this truly outstanding hotel.

Autumn is the perfect time to fall under the Headland’s spell with a truly bewitching afternoon tea. The famous setting for many scenes in Roald Dahl’s The Witches, and renamed Hotel Excelsior for the smash hit 1990 movie, this Halloween there’ll be spookily scrumptious scones and terrifyingly tasty treats conjured up for all who dare to book a table.