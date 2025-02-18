You shall go to the ball: Prom store arrives at Riverside Shopping Centre

Proms and Beyond

Riverside Shopping Centre has announced the arrival of new store Proms and Beyond, a luxury prom and evening dress boutique.

Known for creating magical, memorable experiences for girls aged 15 and above, Proms and Beyond stocks a wide variety of prom dresses, evening wear and pageant gowns for every style and taste. With exclusive collections from celebrated designers such as Portia and Scarlett and Jora Collections, this is the perfect location to find a curated selection of one-of-a-kind dresses that radiate elegance and individuality, and conveniently located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead.

Step into a wonderland of glamorous outfits with stunning looks to browse, and a catwalk in-store to show off those all important dresses! The helpful staff at the store are on-hand to make this a special occasion to remember, and to send you off with the perfect look – with a one dress per school policy implemented in-store to ensure no duplicates at events.

Flexible payments plans also make high-end luxury accessible for all budgets, with all dresses starting from just £199. In addition, styles will be stocked for all shapes and sizes to ensure every customer feels confident and celebrated.

Proms and Beyond is appointments only, with slots available to book on their website.

Proms and Beyond joins a host of High Street favourites and local independent stores at Riverside Shopping Centre, including H&M, Pandora, Waterstones, Next and TK Maxx. Shoppers can also combine their visit to the shopping centre with a trip for some delicious food, with Starbucks and Pizza Express available for a tasty bite to eat.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre commented, "Proms and Beyond is here and is bringing a touch of sparkle to Riverside Shopping Centre. For those prepping for a prom or special occasion, the incredibly range of dresses has something for everyone, no matter the budget, with a wonderful team of staff to provide the cherry on top of the shopping trip to remember. Book your appointment now and come and see for yourself!”

