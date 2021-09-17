Three new independent stores open at The Marlowes shopping centre

Three new independent stores have arrived at The Marlowes shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead.

Fone & Vape, Melbe Home and Zap Digitronix have been confirmed as the new trio of independent outlets.

The shopping centre says the newly opened stores cement its commitment to supporting independent entrepreneurs, and providing variety for Hemel's shoppers.

Three new stores have opened at the Hemel Hempstead shopping centre

Shoppers will now be able to benefit from the arrival of ‘Fone & Vape’, with the store specialising in vaping and alternative tobacco products alongside a large range of mobile phone accessories. Fone & Vape is located next to Starburger.

For those looking to update their home, ‘Melbe Home’ features a range of furnishings – from cushions and throws to bed linen and rugs. What’s even better, the store is currently offering up to 30 per cent off as part of its grand opening. Melbe Home is located next to Stag.

For the digital-savvy shoppers, Zap Digitronix, located next to Warren James, specialises in photography, print and digital needs.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Marlowes, said: “We’re delighted to announce a trio of independent stores have officially opened here at The Marlowes Shopping Centre.

Fone & Vape

"It’s great to be able to work alongside independent businesses and continue to add to our mix of retailers, creating a unique shopping experience.”

Melbe Home