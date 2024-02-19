News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING

The Marlowes Shopping Centre celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day

The Marlowes Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, expressed its thanks to its shoppers on Saturday 17th February for Random Acts of Kindness Day.
By Laura OsmanContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Throughout the day, the events team dubbed ‘The Marlowes Angels’ surprised unsuspecting passers by with various generous displays of appreciation, including bouquets of flowers, lunches in cafes and spontaneous purchases in stores around the centre.

The acts continued across their social media pages, with photos of envelopes hidden around the centre posted to Facebook for people to race to find.

The tenants within the shopping centre were also treated with boxes of chocolates with the centre recognising their continuous hard work and dedication to the highest levels of customer service.

Most Popular
Edna receives an M&amp;S bouquetEdna receives an M&amp;S bouquet
Edna receives an M&amp;S bouquet

Humphrey Mwanza, General Manager of The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “Random Acts of Kindness Day is one of our favourite days of the year here at The Marlowes, and marks a fantastic way to show our appreciation for our loyal shoppers. The Marlowes Angels were able to treat various people throughout the day to some exciting purchases and gifts, and it was lovely to see our followers getting excited about such kind acts on our social media page. We hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did!”