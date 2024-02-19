The Marlowes Shopping Centre celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day
Throughout the day, the events team dubbed ‘The Marlowes Angels’ surprised unsuspecting passers by with various generous displays of appreciation, including bouquets of flowers, lunches in cafes and spontaneous purchases in stores around the centre.
The acts continued across their social media pages, with photos of envelopes hidden around the centre posted to Facebook for people to race to find.
The tenants within the shopping centre were also treated with boxes of chocolates with the centre recognising their continuous hard work and dedication to the highest levels of customer service.
Humphrey Mwanza, General Manager of The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “Random Acts of Kindness Day is one of our favourite days of the year here at The Marlowes, and marks a fantastic way to show our appreciation for our loyal shoppers. The Marlowes Angels were able to treat various people throughout the day to some exciting purchases and gifts, and it was lovely to see our followers getting excited about such kind acts on our social media page. We hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did!”