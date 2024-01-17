Riverside Shopping Centre celebrates Blue Monday with a day of giveaways

News you can trust since 1858
Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, held a day of giveaways on social media on Monday 15th January to combat allegedly the most depressing day of the year.
By Laura Osman
Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT
The shopping centre ran competitions on the hour every hour from 6am to 6pm on their Facebook page, featuring prizes from a wide range of their shops and food outlets including vouchers from stores such as TK Maxx, H&M, Pandora, Next and Pizza Express, and bundles from stores such as Waterstones.

The giveaways proved to be incredibly popular, receiving over 1,500 entries throughout the day from people who wanted to get involved in turning their Blue Monday around, with winners announced throughout the day to add to the excitement.

The full list of winners is available to view on the website.

Riverside Blue Monday

Riverside Shopping Centre is gearing up for another very exciting year in 2024, with lots of events soon to be announced, with involvement from the wide range of retailers. This will include the return of the highly popular Artisan Market.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “We hope everyone enjoyed our fun day of giveaways on social media for Blue Monday. It was wonderful to see so many of our shoppers getting involved in trying to win some seriously good prizes, we hope we turned your day into a great one! Stay tuned for more giveaways and events coming soon!”

For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.

