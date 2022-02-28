New cafe and groundbreaking optical store open at The Marlowes in Hemel Hempstead

Honeybee Donuts and Brillen have opened in The Marlowes

The Marlowes Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead is buzzing with the opening of a new cafe and one of the world's first fully digital optical stores

Honeybee Donuts has opened the cafe opposite Wilko, with an open seating area, a full menu choice and also takeaway options.

As well as offering a huge range of doughnuts, Honeybee serves all-day breakfast, freshly made cakes, sandwiches, pastries, ice cream, shakes and fresh fruit smoothies.

The digital optical store has been opened by Brillen, offering unique glasses to suit every style and budget.

Brillen prides itself on a new way of buying frames and lenses thanks to innovative and smart technology.

After a free eye test, artificial intelligence is used to put together the ideal glasses for you, with no obligation to buy.

Somood Shwala, store manager, said: "We know from customer feedback that purchasing suitable, high-quality glasses through traditional means is a sizeable investment.

"We want to introduce a new concept. Our goal is to offer customers quality glasses at an affordable price and always with extraordinary customer service."

Lavinia Douglas, marketing manager at The Marlowes, said she was delighted to welcome both Brillen and Honeybee Donuts.

She said: "The management team has already sampled some of the flavours Honeybee has on offer, and can confirm they taste as delicious as they look.

Having new stores opening is always positive news for the shopping centre and for Hemel Hempstead as a town.

"We look forward to seeing customers sporting their new eyewear while indulging in a delicious treat!"