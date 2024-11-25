Hertfordshire Police: Don't get ripped off by scammers this Christmas

Better watch out, you better beware this Black Friday – as scammers are looking to spoil your Christmas.

That’s the message from police after Hertfordshire residents lost more than £420,000 between November and January last year – over £200,000 of this was to online shopping, auction sites frauds and retail scams.

There were also losses of more than £180,000 to advance fee fraud, which is where loans are offered by the scammer for an up-front fee. Ticket fraud also accounted for £30,000 worth of fraud.

Detective Inspector Katy Jackson, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “Black Friday is a great time to grab a bargain, unfortunately it’s also a prime time to get scammed. Sometimes the deals on offer are too good to be true, because they aren’t true.

“If you are contacted about an offer, make sure it is legitimate, by checking out the seller online. Don’t click on links in messages, emails or text and try to buy from genuine established companies.”

Here are the police’s top tips to help you beat the scammers:

Be suspicious of all ‘too good to be true’ offers and deals

Don’t rush into snapping up offers or deals immediately, take some time to check the details before making a decision

Don’t hand over money or sign anything until you’ve checked the credentials of the seller or company

Never send money to anyone you don’t know or trust, whether in the UK or abroad, or use methods of payment you’re not comfortable with

Never give banking or personal details to anyone you don’t know or trust

Always log on to a website directly rather than clicking on links in an email

If you spot a scam or have been scammed, report it and get help

Don’t be embarrassed about reporting a scam. Because the scammers are cunning and clever there’s no shame in being deceived. By reporting it, you'll make it more difficult for them to deceive others

For more info and to report fraud, visit Action Fraud.