Hertfordshire entrepreneur launches new bi-monthly luxury beauty box brand

Beguile Beauty Box, an online beauty subscription box, which was launched in 2019 is now relaunching from a monthly box to a bi-monthly box. After having many conversations with their current subscriber base who love the boxes, but are conscious about their consumer habits, and being keen to lower their carbon footprint, the brand have decided to launch a brand new bi-monthly subscription instead. Beguile Beauty also wanted to keep the brand with the same ethos - high end brands, full sized items and the boxes being a surprise, including 4-5 mystery products.

Hitchin-based make up artist and entrepreneur, Rajdeep Jaswal launched the boxes after being obsessed with the latest beauty trends, but fed up of only receiving sample sizes in other boxes. Beguile Beauty Box was born, with past boxes including Charlotte Tilbury, Liz Earle, Clinique, Elemis, and thousands of boxes have been sent to customers.

Rajdeep Jaswal, Owner and founder of Beguile Beauty Box says, “I am thrilled to be relaunching Beguile Beauty Box this Summer. It has stayed monthly for so many years and I am pleased to finally make the shift to a bi monthly model. It means being able to keep higher brands, including all full sized products but less frequently. It means we can lower our carbon footprint, by not storing lots of surplus stock. It also means there is more turnaround time in between each box to really curate and personalise the boxes.”

