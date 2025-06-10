Hertfordshire entrepreneur launches new bi-monthly luxury beauty box brand
Hitchin-based make up artist and entrepreneur, Rajdeep Jaswal launched the boxes after being obsessed with the latest beauty trends, but fed up of only receiving sample sizes in other boxes. Beguile Beauty Box was born, with past boxes including Charlotte Tilbury, Liz Earle, Clinique, Elemis, and thousands of boxes have been sent to customers.
Rajdeep Jaswal, Owner and founder of Beguile Beauty Box says, “I am thrilled to be relaunching Beguile Beauty Box this Summer. It has stayed monthly for so many years and I am pleased to finally make the shift to a bi monthly model. It means being able to keep higher brands, including all full sized products but less frequently. It means we can lower our carbon footprint, by not storing lots of surplus stock. It also means there is more turnaround time in between each box to really curate and personalise the boxes.”
Beguile Beauty Box is a beauty subscription box that delivers high end, luxury beauty products in the UK on a new bi-monthly basis, they also specialise in one off boxes, corporate gifting and a mini me subscription/one off gift service for 4-12 year olds.