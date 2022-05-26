Hemel Hempstead Post Office is to relocate in June.
The empty premises at Unit 1, the 160 Marlowes will become a Post Office and convenience store, which will open with a new Postmaster on June 28.
The branch, which is in WHSmith, will close today (May 26).
During the transfer period, Adeyfield Post Office and Highfield Post Office can be used.
The planned opening hours are Monday to Friday: 9am – 6.30pm; Saturday: 10am – 5.30pm; Sunday: 10.30am – 4.30pm.