Hemel Hempstead Post Office to move - and have longer opening hours

The current Post Office will close today.

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 9:33 am

Hemel Hempstead Post Office is to relocate in June.

The empty premises at Unit 1, the 160 Marlowes will become a Post Office and convenience store, which will open with a new Postmaster on June 28.

The move will see the Post Office open for nine and a half hours more a week.

The branch, which is in WHSmith, will close today (May 26).

During the transfer period, Adeyfield Post Office and Highfield Post Office can be used.

The planned opening hours are Monday to Friday: 9am – 6.30pm; Saturday: 10am – 5.30pm; Sunday: 10.30am – 4.30pm.

