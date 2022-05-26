Hemel Hempstead Post Office is to relocate in June.

The empty premises at Unit 1, the 160 Marlowes will become a Post Office and convenience store, which will open with a new Postmaster on June 28.

The move will see the Post Office open for nine and a half hours more a week.

The branch, which is in WHSmith, will close today (May 26).

During the transfer period, Adeyfield Post Office and Highfield Post Office can be used.