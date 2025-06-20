Hemel Hempstead charity store to open in new location with a brand new look

The National Children’s Air Ambulance (NCAA) are excited to share that their Hemel Hempstead charity store will be moving locations, still with the same mission, but with a bold new look.

From Friday 20 June 2025 the National Children’s Air Ambulance’s Hemel Hempstead store will be located at Unit 29, The Marlowes Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead.

The current store opened on 11 March 2016 and over the past nine years the charity boutique has generated more than £770,000, funding more than 200 lifesaving missions as well as receiving more than 22,000 bags of donated goods.

The relocated store will show off a new charity name, the National Children’s Air Ambulance, reflecting the charity’s UK-wide service provided for critically ill babies and children, alongside a refreshing brand that is bold, bright and designed to stand out.

Store Manager Sarah Piper said: “We are excited to launch the Hemel Hempstead store in our new location with a new bold and bright brand.”

“The support we receive from the local community helps us to raise vital funds to support further lifesaving missions. Together we are continuing to save little lives across the UK,” she added.

The National Children’s Air Ambulance is a charity changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children – flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care via the clinically designed helicopters, which provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.

The charity works alongside 11 NHS paediatric retrieval teams across the UK, enabling them to bring their specialist equipment on board to safely transfer their patients from one hospital to another.

They receive no funding from the government or National Lottery for the missions and rely entirely on voluntary donations and the generosity of supporters to raise the £3,600 needed for every mission.

The National Children’s Air Ambulance operates twenty stores around the country, and this will be the first store to show this fresh identity.

To learn more about the charity, or to show your support, please visit: www.childrensairambulance.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.