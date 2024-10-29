Get ahead with your Christmas shopping at the Galleria

On Saturday 2nd November, there will be a range of pop-up stalls at The Galleria, Hatfield, so guests can get ahead with their Christmas shopping.

From 10am-4pm, guests can enjoy browsing over 10 stalls at the gift and craft market. There will be a range of handcrafted gifts, artisan chocolates, crystals, luxury candles, jewellery, bakes and sweet treats.

Plus, The Galleria will once again be partnering with WW Record Fairs. Between 10am to 5pm, customers will be able to indulge in their love of music, whatever their favourite genre or era may be. There will be thousands of vinyl available for visitors to purchase at competitive prices, perfect for Christmas gifts.

The vinyls will be predominantly used and looking for a new home. The collection also will include several rarities as well as bargains in LP, 45, EP and 12" single formats. Plus, there will be a selection of music merchandise on offer for those who want to add a little something to their collection.

Additionally, children’s charity Potential Kids will be selling Christmas decorations. This will aim to raise money for the work they do in improving the health and wellbeing of children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), their parents, carers, siblings and families.

From 12.30pm-1.15pm, The Galleria will be joined by Welhat Ukes Ukelele band, performing a varied musical repertoire including some Halloween classics.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “This will be a great day for guests to shop for unique gifts ready for Christmas. We’re so pleased that the record fair will be returning, as this was really popular in October. We hope the local community will enjoy everything on offer.”

For more information about what’s on visit thegalleria.co.uk/