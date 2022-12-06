Experts at Gardening Express have identified the key elements to keep an eye out for when shopping for festive fir (photo: Pexels)

Experts at Gardening Express have identified the key elements to keep an eye out for when shopping for festive fir.

Many people like to put up a real Christmas tree in their living room because of its nostalgic feel and fresh pine scent.

When opting for a real tree, it’s important to ensure that the tree is healthy and in good condition.

Brits are being offered advice on how to choose the perfect Christmas tree (photos: Adobe)

Among looking out for the shape, colour and feel of a tree, checking things like loose needles can also help to determine how fresh a tree actually is.

Chris Bonnet, the founder of Gardening Express said: “Picking out and bringing home a Christmas tree is a special holiday tradition, but with so many options out there it may be difficult to choose the right one for your holiday display.

“If you want your tree to look the best then it’s worth doing a couple of checks to get the best value for your money.

“Don’t base your selection just on looks, as some trees that look green and lively may actually be drying already, and keep in mind that some sellers also paint their trees.

When opting for a real tree, it’s important to ensure that the tree is healthy and in good condition (photo: Adobe)

“We’ve put together a list of checks to complete to make sure you’re bringing home a fresh and healthy tree.”

What to look out for when buying a Christmas tree:

Size of the tree

Before leaving the house, measure how much space you have available and make sure your chosen tree fits in that space.

Slim, full or half tree?

Choose a slim tree for small spaces and opt for a full tree to add depth to open-plan rooms.

The colour

The first and easiest thing that tree shoppers should look out for is the colour - you want your tree to look as bright and green as possible.

Condition of needles

Make sure that the needles are flexible, because tough needles that snap easily are the first sign of a dying tree.

Shedding of needles

You can also check the needles by running your hands through the branches or tapping on the trunk of the tree.

Type of tree

There are different types of Christmas trees that come in a variety of shapes, colours and characteristics, so it’s good to do a bit of research to pin down which one is best suited for you.

Pick a tree partly in shade

If you choose a tree that’s been kept in a partially shaded spot, it won't have a hard time adjusting when you take it indoors because it has already been protected from sunlight.

